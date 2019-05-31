SBS Filipino

Preparing women to become work ready

Go Girls Foundation will be holding an information session in Melbourne

'Everything we do is about building a plan' Michelle Jopson, co-founder, Go Girls Foundation Source: Go Girls Foundation Facebook page

Published 31 May 2019 at 4:54pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 6:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Helping women start over again. Go Girls Foundation has been guiding women who have had a difficult time to believe in themselves again. They are helping every woman prepare to be 'work ready' through a plan, finding focus and determining the next steps in their lives. Michelle Jobson, Go Girls Foundation's co-founder tells us more.

