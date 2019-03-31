Preserving the Philippines' (hi)story through theatre: PETA

Sentro Rizal - a Philippine government-sponsored organization whose main objective is the global promotion of Filipino art, culture and language - was recently launched in Sydney at the .
Through the and the Philippine's Department of Foreign Affairs, Sentro Rizal brought artists from PETA to perform in a small play narrating the Philippine History.
"Theatre is a collaborative art so it takes a community to create this whole piece (lecture-performance of the history of the Philippines)," says PETA artist and teacher Norbs Portales.
PETA artists Norbs Portales, Pat Liwanag and Paolo Calilong (L-R) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino