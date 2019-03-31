SBS Filipino

Preserving the Philippines' (hi)story through theatre: PETA

Philippine Educational Theater Association

Actors Paolo Calilong and Pat Liwanag of Philippine Educational Theater Association narrates the history of the Philippines in a contemporary setting. Source: SBS Filipino

Published 31 March 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 1 April 2019 at 12:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Through its theatre performances the Philippine Educational Theatre Association (PETA) aims to showcase the Filipino talent as well as connect Filipinos to their history and be inspired to create their future as a people.

Sentro Rizal - a Philippine government-sponsored organization whose main objective is the global promotion of Filipino art, culture and language - was recently launched in Sydney at the
Philippine Consulate Sydney
.



Through the 
National Commission for Culture and the Arts
 and the Philippine's Department of Foreign Affairs, Sentro Rizal brought artists from PETA to perform in a small play narrating the Philippine History.

"Theatre is a collaborative art so it takes a community to create this whole piece (lecture-performance of the history of the Philippines)," says PETA artist and teacher Norbs Portales.

Philippine Educational Theater Association
PETA artists Norbs Portales, Pat Liwanag and Paolo Calilong (L-R) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


