Preserving the Philippines' (hi)story through theatre: PETA

Sentro Rizal - a Philippine government-sponsored organization whose main objective is the global promotion of Filipino art, culture and language - was recently launched in Sydney at the Philippine Consulate Sydney .







Through the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Philippine's Department of Foreign Affairs, Sentro Rizal brought artists from PETA to perform in a small play narrating the Philippine History.





"Theatre is a collaborative art so it takes a community to create this whole piece (lecture-performance of the history of the Philippines)," says PETA artist and teacher Norbs Portales.



