President Marcos Jr presents the Philippine economic projection at the World Economic Forum

Marcos1.jpg

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attends the World Economic Forum. Credit: Philippine Office of the President

From Marcos Jr dialogue with World Economic Forum leaders to the rising cost of eggs and onions, here are the latest news in the Philippines.

Highlights
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a dialogue with World Economic Forum leaders stating his confidence that the Philippines will not go into recession.
  • Aside from onion, the price of the egg is also rising in the Philippines.
  • Maria Ressa was acquitted of tax evasion cases.
Climate change tops World Economic Forum's agenda

