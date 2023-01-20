Highlights
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a dialogue with World Economic Forum leaders stating his confidence that the Philippines will not go into recession.
- Aside from onion, the price of the egg is also rising in the Philippines.
- Maria Ressa was acquitted of tax evasion cases.
President Marcos Jr presents the Philippine economic projection at the World Economic Forum
SBS Filipino
20/01/202308:28
