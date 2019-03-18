SBS Filipino

Pressure grows for 'living wage'

SBS Filipino

A protest in Germany about a living wage

13 February 2019, Bavaria, Wrzburg: Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2019 at 7:31am, updated 19 March 2019 at 7:41am
By Rosemary Bolger
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Momentum is growing for the minimum wage to be replaced by a so-called “living wage” to ensure no workers are living in poverty, but opinion is split about how to deliver the increase.

Published 19 March 2019 at 7:31am, updated 19 March 2019 at 7:41am
By Rosemary Bolger
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It could mean  a windfall for Australia's lowest paid workers, but the idea has alarmed employers, who are warning of job losses.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom