Pressure grows for 'living wage'

It could mean a windfall for Australia's lowest paid workers, but the idea has alarmed employers, who are warning of job losses.
Published 19 March 2019 at 7:31am, updated 19 March 2019 at 7:41am
By Rosemary Bolger
Momentum is growing for the minimum wage to be replaced by a so-called “living wage” to ensure no workers are living in poverty, but opinion is split about how to deliver the increase.
