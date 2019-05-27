SBS Filipino

QLD government, nine developers ink $1.2 billion infrastructure deal

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane CBD Source: AAP Image/Darren England

Published 27 May 2019 at 2:31pm, updated 27 May 2019 at 2:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Queensland government signs $1.2 billion infrastructure deal with nine developers.

Also included in this week's news,  new cabinet reveals Queensland loses leadership in agriculture,  Brisbane prepares for Al Gore visit as opposition slams costs for event; and save the date: Philippines Independence Day celebrations

