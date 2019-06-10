QLD reveals programs ahead of state budget

In other sunshine state news, Opposition slams government on IT projects overspend; Premier and Opposition join Queensland in celebrating Ashleigh Barty's win at French Open; and Filipino Barrio Fiesta celebrates dedication of Filipino workers.
Some photos from the Brisbane Barrio Fiesta:
Daisha, Fiona, Jodessa and Stephanie of Rice Art Source: Celeste MacIntosh
Hosts Jose Mician and Crity Vecchio Source: Celeste Macintosh
Leonie Christensen, left, and Rheegan Isla Arnido Source: Celeste Macintosh
Liz Conde, a one-time participant of The Voice Source: Celeste Macintosh
Crowd pose for posterity Source: Celeste Macintosh
Mobile karaoke by community radio Source: Celeste Macintosh