QLD reveals programs ahead of state budget

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk l

Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2019 at 11:59am, updated 12 June 2019 at 10:46pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Queensland government has revealed its health, water safety programs, and railway plans ahead of its state budget. The government will allocate almost $500 million to boost mineral export. It will establish a new Brisbane port terminal to provide support to mining industry in north Queensland.

In other sunshine state news, Opposition slams government on IT projects overspend; Premier and Opposition join Queensland in celebrating Ashleigh Barty's win at French Open; and Filipino Barrio Fiesta celebrates dedication of Filipino workers.



Some photos from the Brisbane Barrio Fiesta:

Daisha, Fiona, Jodessa and Stephanie of Rice Art
Daisha, Fiona, Jodessa and Stephanie of Rice Art Source: Celeste MacIntosh


Hosts Jose Mician and Crity Vecchio
Hosts Jose Mician and Crity Vecchio Source: Celeste Macintosh


Leonie Christensen, left, and Rheegan Isla Arnido
Leonie Christensen, left, and Rheegan Isla Arnido Source: Celeste Macintosh


Liz Conde, a one-time participant of The Voice
Liz Conde, a one-time participant of The Voice Source: Celeste Macintosh


Crowd pose for posterity
Crowd pose for posterity Source: Celeste Macintosh


Mobile karaoke by community radio
Mobile karaoke by community radio Source: Celeste Macintosh


 

