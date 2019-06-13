SBS Filipino

Queensland gives Adani the green light to begin building its controversial coal mine

SBS Filipino

Adani coal mine

The Adani Abbot Point coal terminal and the Caley Valley Wetlands Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2019 at 8:24am, updated 14 June 2019 at 8:26am
By Bethan Smoleniac
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Adani has been given the go-ahead to start building its controversial Carmichael coal mine after the Queensland government issued the last major approval. It comes just a day after the Australian Conservation Foundation ((ACF)) won its Federal Court Appeal against the federal government's approval of Adani's North Galilee Water Scheme.

Published 14 June 2019 at 8:24am, updated 14 June 2019 at 8:26am
By Bethan Smoleniac
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom