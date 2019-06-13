Queensland gives Adani the green light to begin building its controversial coal mine

The Adani Abbot Point coal terminal and the Caley Valley Wetlands Source: AAP
Published 14 June 2019 at 8:24am, updated 14 June 2019 at 8:26am
By Bethan Smoleniac
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adani has been given the go-ahead to start building its controversial Carmichael coal mine after the Queensland government issued the last major approval. It comes just a day after the Australian Conservation Foundation ((ACF)) won its Federal Court Appeal against the federal government's approval of Adani's North Galilee Water Scheme.
