Queensland has potential to grow space industry to $6 billion

Plans for similar rocket and space technology in Queensland

Plans for similar rocket and space technology in Queensland Source: AAP

Published 25 February 2019 at 2:22pm, updated 25 February 2019 at 3:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick has announced that the state has the capacity to develop their space industry that could potentially contribute up to $6 billion to the state’s economy by 2036.

