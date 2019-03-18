Queensland premier joins Brisbane community in mourning for victims of Christchurch killings
Roads are closed near the site of gun shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand Source: AAP
Published 18 March 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 18 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The premier of Queensland joined the Muslim community in Brisbane to mourn the victims of the killings in Christchurch.
