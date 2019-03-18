SBS Filipino

Queensland premier joins Brisbane community in mourning for victims of Christchurch killings

SBS Filipino

Roads are closed near the site of gun shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand

Roads are closed near the site of gun shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 18 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The premier of Queensland joined the Muslim community in Brisbane to mourn the victims of the killings in Christchurch.

Published 18 March 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 18 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom