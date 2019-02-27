SBS Filipino

Reaction to Cardinal George Pell's conviction for child sexual abuse

The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass, dealing a new blow to the Catholic hierarchy's credibility after a year of global revelations of abuse and cove

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 27 February 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 7:19pm
By Bethan Smoleniac
Presented by Maridel Martinez
One of the Catholic Church's highest ranking prelates, Cardinal George Pell has been found guilty of five charges of sexual abuse against children, by a trial in Melbourne.

