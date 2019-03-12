SBS Filipino

Remote Cebu barangays already hit by El Niño

Evem before summer, Cebu residents already feel the hot weather

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 12 March 2019 at 1:21pm
Even before PAG-ASA officially announces the start of El Niño phenomenon in the country, at least 28 barangays in the mountainous areas of Cebu have already raised alarms that they are now affected by very dry season.

Other news in the weekly report from the region include,  Police worry about drug proliferation as election comes closer, even as Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expresses sadness over disclosure to public of names of suspected drug dealers;  25 tons of rubbish collected along Lahug River; public jeepney  to be re-routed in Cebu; and  Pag-asa Scholarship Plan fund doubles after a year.

