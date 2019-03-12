Remote Cebu barangays already hit by El Niño

Other news in the weekly report from the region include, Police worry about drug proliferation as election comes closer, even as Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expresses sadness over disclosure to public of names of suspected drug dealers; 25 tons of rubbish collected along Lahug River; public jeepney to be re-routed in Cebu; and Pag-asa Scholarship Plan fund doubles after a year.
Source: Nick Melgar
Published 12 March 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:28pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Even before PAG-ASA officially announces the start of El Niño phenomenon in the country, at least 28 barangays in the mountainous areas of Cebu have already raised alarms that they are now affected by very dry season.
Published 12 March 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 1:28pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share