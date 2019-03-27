Report claims One Nation sought money from US gun lobby

The major parties say it was an attempt to sell Australian gun laws to the highest bidder; but the two One Nation officials say they've been mischaracterised.
Source: Al Jazeera
Published 28 March 2019 at 7:53am, updated 28 March 2019 at 8:01am
Presented by Louie Tolentino, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two prominent members of the One Nation party have drawn widespread condemnation after being caught on video by an undercover journalist talking about possible donations to the party from US gun lobbyists
Published 28 March 2019 at 7:53am, updated 28 March 2019 at 8:01am
Presented by Louie Tolentino, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share