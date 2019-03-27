SBS Filipino

Report claims One Nation sought money from US gun lobby

Al Jazeera's secret filming of One Nation figures meeting NRA representatives

Source: Al Jazeera

Published 28 March 2019 at 7:53am, updated 28 March 2019 at 8:01am
Presented by Louie Tolentino, Ronald Manila
Two prominent members of the One Nation party have drawn widespread condemnation after being caught on video by an undercover journalist talking about possible donations to the party from US gun lobbyists

The major parties say it was an attempt to sell Australian gun laws to the highest bidder; but the two One Nation officials say they've been mischaracterised.

