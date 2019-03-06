SBS Filipino

Report shows men are failing to heed heavy drinking warnings

Hoọc-môn oxytocin có thể được dùng để điều trị nghiện rượu.

Hoọc-môn oxytocin, có thể được dùng để điều trị nghiện rượu. Source: AAP

Published 6 March 2019 at 4:05pm, updated 6 March 2019 at 4:35pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A new report has found men in Victoria are failing to heed warnings when it comes to heavy drinking. The survey reveals men often struggle to socialise without alcohol and feel powerless to change drinking culture.

