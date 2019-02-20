SBS Filipino

Researchers hail breakthough in universal flu vaccine development

A person getting a flu jab

Source: AAP

Published 20 February 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 21 February 2019 at 12:23pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australian researchers are hailing what they're calling a major breakthrough in the development of a universal flu vaccine that protects against all strains of the virus. The discovery of genes that kill all flu types could help prevent thousands of deaths every year worldwide.

