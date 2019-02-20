Researchers hail breakthough in universal flu vaccine development

A person getting a flu jab Source: AAP
Published 20 February 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 21 February 2019 at 12:23pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian researchers are hailing what they're calling a major breakthrough in the development of a universal flu vaccine that protects against all strains of the virus. The discovery of genes that kill all flu types could help prevent thousands of deaths every year worldwide.
Published 20 February 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 21 February 2019 at 12:23pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share