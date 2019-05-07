SBS Filipino

Role of teachers during the Philippine elections

Filipino public school teachers in an electoral precint

Filipino public school teachers in an electoral precint Source: AFP

Published 7 May 2019
Available in other languages

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) sets out the guidelines for public school teachers in preparation for the May 13 election.

The highlights of the news from the Visayas are as follows:  Commission on Elections (COMELEC) undergoing final testing and sealing of Vote Counting Machines; Integrated Bar of the Philippines delaying the Mayoral Candidates' Debate for the second time; COMELEC strictly reminding teachers regarding their electoral duties.  

