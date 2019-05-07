Role of teachers during the Philippine elections

The highlights of the news from the Visayas are as follows: Commission on Elections (COMELEC) undergoing final testing and sealing of Vote Counting Machines; Integrated Bar of the Philippines delaying the Mayoral Candidates' Debate for the second time; COMELEC strictly reminding teachers regarding their electoral duties.
Filipino public school teachers in an electoral precint Source: AFP
Published 7 May 2019 at 2:23pm, updated 7 May 2019 at 2:56pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) sets out the guidelines for public school teachers in preparation for the May 13 election.
