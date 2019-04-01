Run For the Kids: Pinoy family runs to raise awareness about Rett syndrome

Romulae and his wife, Theresa will be pushing Thadine in her wheelchair around the 5 km course to raise awareness about Rett syndrome and to raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal.





The couple organised a group of family and friends to run with them, which they now call Team Thadine . The group runs annually to support Thadine, who is afflicted with Rett syndrome-a rare genetic disorder affecting brain development in girls.





Source: Romulae Gadaoni





Romulae shares it all started in 2014 when one of their close friends, Federico Publico, registered for Run For the Kids fundraiser to represent Thadine. Since then, it has become a tradition for their family and friends to run for Thadine’s cause.





“This is our sixth year. From a single runner in 2014, we are now looking at 50 runners [joining our cause].”





This year, Team Thadine will be taking the 5km short course which runs through the Domain Tunnel and over the Bolte Bridge.





The Run For the Kids event has raised more than $17 million for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal since its inception in 2006, with tens of thousands of runners and walkers taking part in the annual run through Melbourne each year.





