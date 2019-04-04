SA economy remains strong, economist says

In other South Australian news, motorcycle accidents hike worries authorities as government installs more CCTV in metro Adelaide to monitor buses and trucks; State refuses to provide additional funds for a hospital in Keith; and a stranded whale is saved
Published 4 April 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 4:15pm
By Norma Hennessy
The economy of South Australian is in a strong position, Commsec head economist Craig James says. He credits the healthy situation to big investments and many business activities. He says the $12 billion government infrastructure projects provide big opportunities to the state.
