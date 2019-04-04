SBS Filipino

SA economy remains strong, economist says

Adelaide city CBD at sunrise reflecting in still waters of torrens river

Source: Getty Images

Published 4 April 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 4:15pm
By Norma Hennessy
Available in other languages

The economy of South Australian is in a strong position, Commsec head economist Craig James says. He credits the healthy situation to big investments and many business activities. He says the $12 billion government infrastructure projects provide big opportunities to the state.

In other South Australian news, motorcycle accidents hike worries authorities as government installs more CCTV in metro Adelaide to monitor buses and trucks; State refuses to provide additional funds for a hospital in Keith; and  a stranded whale is saved

