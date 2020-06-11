SBS Filipino

SA government announces rent relief grant to support residential tenants affected by pandemic

The government of South Australia announces Residential Rental Grant Scheme

The government of South Australia announces Residential Rental Grant Scheme

Published 11 June 2020 at 2:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

South Australian residential tenants who are suffering financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 restrictions may now be eligible for rent relief through a $1000 grant to their landlords.

Highlights
  • To be considered as being in rental hardship, a residential tenant must be receiving either the JobKeeper or JobSeeker payment as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions
  • Have less than $5,000 in savings and pay more than 30% of their current income in rent.
  • The rental grant is available for a multi-occupancy house, pro-rated for tenants that meet all other eligibility criteria required under the scheme
A once-off rental grant of up to $1,000 is available for residential landlords who reduce the rent of a tenant experiencing rental hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new scheme, it is estimated as many as 10,000 tenancies could be assisted, worth approximately $10 million in rent support.

 

 

