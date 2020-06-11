SA government announces rent relief grant to support residential tenants affected by pandemic

Available in other languages

Highlights To be considered as being in rental hardship, a residential tenant must be receiving either the JobKeeper or JobSeeker payment as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions

Have less than $5,000 in savings and pay more than 30% of their current income in rent.

The rental grant is available for a multi-occupancy house, pro-rated for tenants that meet all other eligibility criteria required under the scheme

A once-off rental grant of up to $1,000 is available for residential landlords who reduce the rent of a tenant experiencing rental hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Under the new scheme, it is estimated as many as 10,000 tenancies could be assisted, worth approximately $10 million in rent support.

















