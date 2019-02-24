SBS Filipino

Salmonella poisoning in north Metro Adelaide

Culture of Salmonella bacteria

Culture of Salmonella bacteria. 3D illustration Source: iStockphoto

Published 25 February 2019 at 10:24am, updated 25 February 2019 at 12:02pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Incidents of salmonella poisoning have increased in the northern part of Metro Adelaide recently. Twenty-one cases have already been reported since the first case has been reported two weeks ago; 14 have been sent to a hospital.

Other news in Adelaide include: the redevelopment of Repatriation General Hospital,  school zoning in Metro Adelaide, lifting of moratorium on genetically modified products in South Australia, and Adelaide Fringe Festival now on

