Salmonella poisoning in north Metro Adelaide

Other news in Adelaide include: the redevelopment of Repatriation General Hospital, school zoning in Metro Adelaide, lifting of moratorium on genetically modified products in South Australia, and Adelaide Fringe Festival now on
Culture of Salmonella bacteria. 3D illustration Source: iStockphoto
Published 25 February 2019 at 10:24am, updated 25 February 2019 at 12:02pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Incidents of salmonella poisoning have increased in the northern part of Metro Adelaide recently. Twenty-one cases have already been reported since the first case has been reported two weeks ago; 14 have been sent to a hospital.
