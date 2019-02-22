SBS Filipino

Samsung in battle to boost smart phone sales

SBS Filipino

The new Samsungs go on sale next month

DJ Koh, head of Samsung Electronics Co.'s IT & Mobile Communications Division, introducing the new Galaxy S10+ smartphone Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2019 at 4:08pm, updated 23 February 2019 at 8:27am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The smart phone industry is struggling to be compelling enough to provide consumers with an incentive to buy a new phone. The three main phone manufacturers are in a cut-throat battle to maintain their market shares.

Published 22 February 2019 at 4:08pm, updated 23 February 2019 at 8:27am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom