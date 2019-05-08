SBS Filipino

SBS Election Exchange draws federal political campaigners

The SBS Election Exchange aims to break down political issues for multicultural communities

Labor candidate for banks, Chris Gambian, is interviewed by SBS Nepali Source: SBS

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 4:04pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
More than a dozen political candidates contesting this month's federal election have campaigned at a community forum in one of Australia's most diverse electorates. The SBS Election Exchange aims to break down political issues for multicultural communities, ahead of the May 18 vote

