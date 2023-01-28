SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 28 January

The missing capsule is smaller than a 10 cent coin this diagram shows.

The missing small round and silver capsule containing radioactive Caesium-137 went missing in transportation between a mine site north of Newman and the north-eastern parts of Perth between 10-16 January. Credit: Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • An urgent search continues for a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck as it was transported from a West Australian mine to Perth.
  • Philippines' 2022 GDP growth seen to have increased by more than 7 percent according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
  • For the first time, South Australia has claimed the coveted 'Best Australian Beach' title, with Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island judged the overall winner for 2023.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
FILIPINO NEWS JAN 28 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-28 ng Enero

SBS Filipino

28/01/202306:46
Share

Latest podcast episodes

online dating

National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

apo4.jpg

How these Filipinos in Australia lend their time to serve those in need

dmw one.jpg

17-year-old suspect of slain OFW in Kuwait, now under police custody

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 CANBERRA

The first and the most recent Australians add their views to debate on Australia's path to the future