SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 28 January

HIGHLIGHTS
- An urgent search continues for a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck as it was transported from a West Australian mine to Perth.
- Philippines' 2022 GDP growth seen to have increased by more than 7 percent according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
- For the first time, South Australia has claimed the coveted 'Best Australian Beach' title, with Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island judged the overall winner for 2023.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-28 ng Enero
SBS Filipino
28/01/202306:46