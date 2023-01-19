SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 19 January

TOPSHOT - Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa gestures after she was acquitted of the tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023. - Ressa and her online news outfit Rappler were on January 18 acquitted of all four charges of tax evasion filed against her, an appelate tax court said. Source: AFP / JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and her media company Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) were acquitted by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) on four counts of tax-related charges.
  • Qantas engineers are set to investigate how the jet engine of a flight travelling from Auckland to Sydney came to fail, sparking a mayday alert.
  • Hundreds of thousands of Woolworths employees are being told they can work on Australia Day and opt to have a day off on another day of their choosing.
