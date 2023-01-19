SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 19 January

TOPSHOT - Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa gestures after she was acquitted of the tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023. - Ressa and her online news outfit Rappler were on January 18 acquitted of all four charges of tax evasion filed against her, an appelate tax court said. Source: AFP / JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images