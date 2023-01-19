SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 19 January

Highlights
- Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and her media company Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) were acquitted by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) on four counts of tax-related charges.
- Qantas engineers are set to investigate how the jet engine of a flight travelling from Auckland to Sydney came to fail, sparking a mayday alert.
- Hundreds of thousands of Woolworths employees are being told they can work on Australia Day and opt to have a day off on another day of their choosing.