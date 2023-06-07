Scientists wary of new study claiming garlic and COVID link

A new study has emerged claiming a link between garlic and the treatment of COVID-19, but experts are urging caution as no rigorous clinical trials have been conducted yet.

A company says it has discovered what it believes is a superior variety of Australian-grown garlic. In partnership with the Peter Doherty Institute for infection and Immunity in Melbourne, the company claims its new variety demonstrates 99.9 per cent efficacy against viruses that cause COVID-19.

Key Points
  • According to experts, the research is still in the early stages, and a drug requires multiple clinical trials before it can be used by people.
  • Scientists are also concerned that this information has already been seized upon by anti-vaxxers or COVID skeptics.
  • Studies have shown that garlic helps boost the immune system, lowers high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, aids in cancer prevention, possesses antibiotic properties, contributes to the prevention of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, improves athletic performance, and aids in detoxification of the body.

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

