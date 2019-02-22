SBS Filipino

Security concerns raised about NSW online voting

Voting in Sydney the 'old fashioned' way in 2010 (AAP)

Source: AAP

Published 23 February 2019 at 10:39am, updated 23 February 2019 at 10:44am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At next month's New South Wales state election half a million people are expected to skip the queues and miss the sausage sizzle and vote online instead.

But cyber security experts have raised concerns about the security of the online voting system.

