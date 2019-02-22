Security concerns raised about NSW online voting

But cyber security experts have raised concerns about the security of the online voting system.
Published 23 February 2019 at 10:39am, updated 23 February 2019 at 10:44am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Ronald Manila
At next month's New South Wales state election half a million people are expected to skip the queues and miss the sausage sizzle and vote online instead.
