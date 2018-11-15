Settlement Guide:Drug and alcohol addiction

SBS Filipino

The truth about addiction

People living with drug or alcohol addictions are often considered a lost cause even though the path to recovery is possible with the right support. Source: E+/Getty

Published 15 November 2018 at 11:32am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:47pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Ildiko Dauda
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
In Australia, one in twenty deaths are caused by alcohol or illicit drugs. Nearly one in five adults drink at risky levels and 16 per cent of the population has tried an illicit drug in the past year.

Due to the stigma related to substance use in some culturally and linguistically diverse communities, addressing drug use can be a daunting task. Here are 10 ways to encourage your kids to talk about drugs with you.

1. Be an active part of their lives

Take an interest in their interests and establish a routine for doing things with them. Spending time as a family is important, like eating together every day.

Young Family sitting at kitchen table interacting before meal
Young Family Having a Meal in Kitchen Source: AAP


2. Listen to your kids

Encourage them to feel comfortable about telling you their problems, and ask for their input on family decisions to show that you value their opinions.

 
Raising a child is expensive, but there are different payments to help you, including the family tax benefit.
Raising a child is expensive, but there are different payments to help you, including the family tax benefit. Source: Australian Institute of Family Studies


3. Be a role model

It’s important not to underestimate the influence your behaviour has on them, particularly when it comes to alcohol or tobacco, or misuse of medications.

Image

4. Be honest with them

It’s natural that you won’t necessarily know everything about drugs. If you’re honest and clear about where you stand, your kids will find it easier to be honest with you.

Small boy talking to his mother
It's important to talk to your kids about non-traditional family structure. Source: Moment RF / Getty Images


5. Pick your moment

Make sure you pick the right time to discuss drugs with your kids. This might be when you’re all watching TV, or when they’re talking about someone at their school or in their friendship group.

 
Give advice for SBS On Demand
Japanese family watching TV Source: AAP


6. Be calm

When it comes to talking about drugs, being calm and rational is important, as well as not overreacting. Make sure not to ridicule or lecture, as this could make future discussions about drugs more difficult and make your kids more resistant to talking about them at all.

 
Asian mother and young daughter gardening
Asian mother and young daughter gardening Source: Getty Images


7. Avoid conflict

It’s difficult to solve a problem where there’s a conflict. If a confrontation does develop, stop the conversation and come back to it when you’re both calmer.

 
انسانی دماغ
U não có thể dẫn đến mù lòa Source: iStockphoto


8. Keep talking

Once you’ve had a discussion about drugs it’s important to have another. Start talking to your kids about drugs early, and be willing to talk to your kids about the issue at any time.

 
Talking about drugs
Source: Getty


9. Set clear boundaries

Discuss and agree to ways your kids will act if they find themselves in situations where drugs are present. For example, let them know that you’ll always collect them if they need you to, whatever the hour. However, make it absolutely clear that you would rather they didn’t put themselves in a situation where they are likely to be exposed to drugs in the first place.

Generic photo of parent and child
Generic photo of parent and child Source: AAP


10. Focus on positives

Encourage them to feel good about themselves and let them know that they deserve respect and should also respect themselves.

happy family
Happy smiling family teaching son how to swim in the pool Source: Xixinxing


Drugs: the real facts booklet and tips for parents is available in
13 languages
.

The Alcohol and Drug Information Centres are state and territory-based services that offer information, advice, referral, intake, assessment and support 24 hours a day. They offer services for individuals, their family and friends, general practitioners, other health professionals and business and community groups.

For help in your state visit the
Alcohol and Drug Information Service
(ADIS).

 

 

 
 

 
