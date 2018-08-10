SBS Filipino

Settlement Guide: Homelessness crisis linked to housing affordability

Homelessness Source: AAP

Published 11 August 2018 at 8:33am, updated 11 August 2018 at 8:39am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

The homelessness crisis in Australia is getting worst. At the last census, there were more than 116 000 people with no permanent home in the country and with no clear national plan to fight homelessness and a lack of affordable housing, there's no sign of things getting better.

If you are on the brink of homeless or are already homeless, there are ways to get help. Each state has its own organisations. They can help you negotiate with your landlord, find emergency housing or provide a warm meal.

You can find
a list of
organisations
for each state here
. There’s also a 24h national helpline
for victims of family violence
, 1800 RESPECT.

If you prefer speaking in a language other than English, interpreters are available through the
Translating and Interpreting Service
, and many organisations have bilingual workers.

If you're lucky enough to have a roof over your head, Smith says that the first thing you can do to help is to be kind.

“The most important thing is that people are kind to people experiencing difficulties, and within that kindness, do what they can within their resources. The other really important thing that people need to do is to ask the question, every time they go to a federal, state or local election, ' Does the party I'm voting for have a housing and homelessness policy?' Do the work to make sure the party they want to vote for has that policy or vote for the party that does have that policy."

To find out more about homelessness services around Australia, visit the
Homelessness Australia website
.

