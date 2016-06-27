SBS Filipino

Settlement Guide: How to lodge a tax return

SBS Filipino

ATO

ATO Source: AAP Image/Tom Compagnoni

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2016 at 10:41am, updated 27 June 2016 at 12:18pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Its Tax Time. This means the 2015 to 2016 financial year is nearing its end. Image: ATO (AAP Image/Tom Compagnoni)

Published 27 June 2016 at 10:41am, updated 27 June 2016 at 12:18pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Time to get financial records in order, so individuals can lodge a tax return.

 

To help in the process, the Australian Tax Office provides support systems to better understand how to complete a tax return.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January