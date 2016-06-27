Settlement Guide: How to lodge a tax return

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Settlement Guide: How to lodge a tax returnPlay10:56SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen ATO Source: AAP Image/Tom CompagnoniGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.01MB)Published 27 June 2016 at 10:41am, updated 27 June 2016 at 12:18pmBy Delys PaulPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Its Tax Time. This means the 2015 to 2016 financial year is nearing its end. Image: ATO (AAP Image/Tom Compagnoni)Published 27 June 2016 at 10:41am, updated 27 June 2016 at 12:18pmBy Delys PaulPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTime to get financial records in order, so individuals can lodge a tax return. To help in the process, the Australian Tax Office provides support systems to better understand how to complete a tax return. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January