SBS Filipino

Settlement Guide: how to plan a household budget

SBS Filipino

Terrified woman escaping from expenses

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 3:34pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While Australians enjoy some of the most liveable cities in the world, the cost of living is high. Image: (Getty Image)

Published 7 May 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 3:34pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Planning ahead is important for financial security.

 

Many families use home budgeting to manage their finances.

 

There are some effective tools and systems available to help achieve this.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January