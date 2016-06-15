Settlement Guide: Know your GP

We are joined by an expert "GP", Doctor Gemma Victorino-Perez, to explain to us the scope of the profession, describe to us the important aspects of being a GP and give some advise to new Filipino migrants in Australia.
Published 15 June 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:57pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New migrants face a lot of small and big adjustments, including being familiar with new terminologies in Australia, like the term "GP" or "General Practitioner" which we often call as "Doc" or "Doctor" in the Philippines. Image: AAP/Alan Porritt
Published 15 June 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:57pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share