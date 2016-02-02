Settlement Guide: Smacking Children

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Settlement Guide: Smacking ChildrenPlay07:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.57MB)Published 2 February 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 12:26pmBy Amy Chien-Yu WangSource: SBSAvailable in other languages To smack or not to smack? That's a question many parents ask themselves when it comes to disciplining their children. Image: a parent and a child (kickofjoy.com)Published 2 February 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 12:26pmBy Amy Chien-Yu WangSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSome experts around the world believe it's an outdated parenting practice that could lead to long-term negative impacts on children. Nearly 50 countries have banned domestic corporal punishment - but Australia isn't one of them. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January