Social Media giants asked to remove unauthorised advertising

A Facebook user checks out his privacy settings on the popular app

Source: AAP

Published 29 April 2019 at 8:57am, updated 29 April 2019 at 9:01am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Electoral Commission has requested social media giants Facebook and Twitter to take down unauthorised political advertising from an anti-Labor and pro-Adani group, SBS News can reveal.

Available in other languages
The ads were in breach of laws requiring political advertisements to identify who they are authorised and paid for by.

