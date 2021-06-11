SBS Filipino

Sometimes love and bias can lead to ageism

SBS Filipino

elder abuse, senior citizens, home care, dementia, community services Filipinos in Australia, COVID-19, activities for seniors

Source: Getty Images/South_agency

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 June 2021 at 4:32pm, updated 11 June 2021 at 4:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Filipinos love and respect their elders dearly. However, sometimes too much love can hurt and limit their opportunities for happiness.

Published 11 June 2021 at 4:32pm, updated 11 June 2021 at 4:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Many seniors would like to remain physically and socially active. There are programs that can assist and ensure that activities are safe and in a safe environment
  • AFCS runs a program that connects and re-connects seniors while at home through social media or zoom
  • World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)
Ageism can be experienced by both young and old, even children. Limiting opportunities and freedom to think for themselves is considered ageism.

"Ageism is not only experienced by elders, It's an attitude, the way we view things and how we view ageing.  It is not only how we view things, it is also how about our own prejudice, how we feel," says Norminda Forteza, Chaplain for 
 Australian-Filipino Community Services (AFCS)
 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

Advertisement
 
READ MORE

There is no excuse for Elder Abuse



READ MORE

Ube cake and ube ice cream to celebrate Freedom from Elder Abuse



READ MORE

Mommy Ludy becomes digitally connected at 87 years old



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?