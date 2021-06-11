Sometimes love and bias can lead to ageism

Highlights Many seniors would like to remain physically and socially active. There are programs that can assist and ensure that activities are safe and in a safe environment

AFCS runs a program that connects and re-connects seniors while at home through social media or zoom

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)

Ageism can be experienced by both young and old, even children. Limiting opportunities and freedom to think for themselves is considered ageism.





"Ageism is not only experienced by elders, It's an attitude, the way we view things and how we view ageing. It is not only how we view things, it is also how about our own prejudice, how we feel," says Norminda Forteza, Chaplain for Australian-Filipino Community Services (AFCS)





