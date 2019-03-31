SBS Filipino

'Staggering' climate report reveals unprecedented emissions, more people affected

Climate change

An iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenland near the Arctic circle Source: AAP

Published 31 March 2019 at 11:32am, updated 31 March 2019 at 11:34am
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Climate Change Experts are calling for decisive action on climate change following a new report from The World Meteorological Organisation which has been described as 'staggering'. It reveals greenhouse gas emissions have risen to unprecedented levels, and the consequences of climate change are directly affecting increasing numbers of people.

