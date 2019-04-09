SBS Filipino

Starting school later is better for children and schools: report

A pre-school aged child

Published 10 April 2019 at 9:30am, updated 10 April 2019 at 9:36am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A new report has found that students who are older when they start school are outperforming their classmates.

But for many young students from migrant families or lower socio-economic backgrounds, starting Kindergarten at a later age is not possible.

