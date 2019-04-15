Students' legal action over underpayment 'tip of the iceberg' say advocates

Unions say it's an example of widespread exploitation in the hospitality industry, with almost a third of migrants paid less than twelve dollars an hour.
Source: SBS
Published 15 April 2019 at 11:58am, updated 15 April 2019 at 12:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two international student workers are launching legal action against a Melbourne restaurant claiming they've been underpaid hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Published 15 April 2019 at 11:58am, updated 15 April 2019 at 12:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share