Students' legal action over underpayment 'tip of the iceberg' say advocates

Chin Yew Chong and Edwin Yeung

Published 15 April 2019 at 11:58am, updated 15 April 2019 at 12:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Two international student workers are launching legal action against a Melbourne restaurant claiming they've been underpaid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Unions say it's an example of widespread exploitation in the hospitality industry, with almost a third of migrants paid less than twelve dollars an hour.

 

