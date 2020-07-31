SBS Filipino

Study Melbourne Student Ambassadors supporting fellow students in challenging times

SBS Filipino

international students, support, COVID, Melbourne, Filipinos

'I assist fellow students find the right support they need during their study in Melbourne. It can be help with their studies or emotional support' Kimberly Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2020 at 3:30pm, updated 31 July 2020 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Study Melbourne Student Ambassadors have come together to assist fellow students with important information and services during the pandemic.

Published 31 July 2020 at 3:30pm, updated 31 July 2020 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Student Ambassadors help create a supportive environment for international students
  • International students have been greatly affected by pandemic.
  • Apart from supporting and guiding fellow students, they also have leadership seminars for students
Kimberly Mitchiko Clemencio is the current 
Study Melbourne Student Ambassador
 for the Filipino international students.

 

"Until now there are students accessing the Victorian Government's relief fund to international students," says Kimberly 'I can guide them through the process.'"

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

This healthcare worker delivers food to jobless international students on his days off work



READ MORE

Baker gives back to frontliners and international students through her small business



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom