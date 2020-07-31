Study Melbourne Student Ambassadors supporting fellow students in challenging times

Highlights
- Student Ambassadors help create a supportive environment for international students
- International students have been greatly affected by pandemic.
- Apart from supporting and guiding fellow students, they also have leadership seminars for students
Kimberly Mitchiko Clemencio is the current for the Filipino international students.
"Until now there are students accessing the Victorian Government's relief fund to international students," says Kimberly 'I can guide them through the process.'"
