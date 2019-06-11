Superannuation changes could leave some worse off

Source: AAP
Published 11 June 2019 at 12:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:46pm
By Allan Lee, Dubravka Voloder
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New laws, designed to ensure superannuation balances are not being eaten up by insurance premiums and fees, could see some Australians actually lose money.
