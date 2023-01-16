Highlights
- Potato prices including ready-to-eat chips climbed starting the recent holiday season due to the demand and low supply.
- International supply has been affected by drought while there are delays in potato farming because of Victoria’s bad weather.
- Some Filipinos shared tips and alternatives for potato ingredients in popular dishes like menudo, kaldereta, afritada and adobo.
LISTEN TO THE REPORT:
‘Sweet Potato or Taro’: Filipino Chef shares alternatives in cooking amid potato supply shortage
SBS Filipino
16/01/202305:33