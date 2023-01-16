SBS Filipino

‘Sweet Potato or Taro’: Filipino Chef shares alternatives in cooking amid potato supply shortage

Chef Fernan Bautista

Published 16 January 2023 at 11:51am
By Ivy Carasi
Available in other languages

If the Philippines worry about onion high prices, Australia is experiencing a potato supply shortage.

Highlights
  • Potato prices including ready-to-eat chips climbed starting the recent holiday season due to the demand and low supply.
  • International supply has been affected by drought while there are delays in potato farming because of Victoria’s bad weather.
  • Some Filipinos shared tips and alternatives for potato ingredients in popular dishes like menudo, kaldereta, afritada and adobo.
LISTEN TO THE REPORT:
‘Kamote o gabi’: Pinoy Chef, nagbahagi ng alternatibo sa pagluluto ng may patatas sa gitna ng kakulangan ng suplay image

‘Sweet Potato or Taro’: Filipino Chef shares alternatives in cooking amid potato supply shortage

16/01/202305:33
