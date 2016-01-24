SBS Filipino

Swimmers Urged to Dip Carefully Over Summer

site_197_Filipino_468438.JPG

Published 24 January 2016
It's been a deadly summer with the number of drownings across Australia up compared to last year. Image: Drownings are up across Australia (AAP)

Fifty-nine people have died since December.

 

As Ronald Manila reports, Royal Life Saving Australia says many were preventable tragedies.

 

 

 

