Switching career: Stand up for your choice

Cliche it may be, but this is what this former news reporter-turned-segment producer is trying to do after deciding to leave the peak of her broadcasting career in the Philippines and packed her things to study culinary in Australia.





It was one of the toughest decisions for Edinel Magtibay, who for several years has worked with one of Philippines' biggest television broadcasting networks, to leave the comfort of her own country and face life's challenges in a foreign country to pursue a different career.





Magtibay believes that once you have decided to do something, setting your goals and having the right mind set are vital to really succeed.





"Anuman ang mapili mo, ang mahalaga ipinagdasal mo ito, may guidance ni Lord at kaya nating panindigan," she ends.





Edinel Magtibay in one of her early news-gatherings in the Philippines. (Facebook) Source: Facebook





