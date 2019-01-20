SBS Filipino

Switching career: Stand up for your choice

SBS Filipino

Edinel Magtibay

Edinel Magtibay Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2019 at 12:18pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 2:31pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are always options in everything that we do, and in whatever choice we make we have to stand up for it.

Published 20 January 2019 at 12:18pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 2:31pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cliche it may be, but this is what this former news reporter-turned-segment producer is trying to do after deciding to leave the peak of her broadcasting career in the Philippines and packed her things to study culinary in Australia.

It was one of the toughest decisions for Edinel Magtibay, who for several years has worked with one of Philippines' biggest television broadcasting networks, to leave the comfort of her own country and face life's challenges in a foreign country to pursue a different career.

Magtibay believes that once you have decided to do something, setting your goals and having the right mind set are vital to really succeed.

"Anuman ang mapili mo, ang mahalaga ipinagdasal mo ito, may guidance ni Lord at kaya nating panindigan," she ends.

Edinel Magtibay
Edinel Magtibay in one of her early news-gatherings in the Philippines. (Facebook) Source: Facebook


ALSO READ

#NewYearGoal: Weaving new friendships to last a lifetime



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom