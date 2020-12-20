Sydney-based hobbyist bakes distinctive kakanin to cope with being a new migrant

"I've been on a career leave and I wanted to do something productive; so I thought 'What can I best spend my time on?' I needed a creative outlet and I chose baking."





For auditor Mardelyn Maranan baking hasn't only been a creative outlet, it has been her way of coping as a migrant in Australia.





Highlights





Coping mechanism

When Mardelyn moved to Australia, she admits to instantly being comfortable with work and the culture. What she did struggle with for a year though were the conflicting emotions of being away from home.





"I came here not really knowing anyone. I just took a leap of faith," she admits, adding, "But then, I missed my loved ones. I missed the food back home."





Mardelyn used baking as a way of coping with being away from the Philippines. Source: Mardelyn Maranan





Missing her loved ones and the food back home prompted Mardelyn to find a way to continue integrating both in her new life in Australia.





"I'm a foodie; so as a way to cope here, I learned how to bake. I started experimenting on cake recipes that reminded me of my favourites back home. Then I moved on to kakanin [Filipino rice-based snacks and sweets].





"I also decided to extend the hobby to my best friends. One lives in Adelaide. The other one lives in Manchester, in the UK. Every weekend we would agree on a recipe to bake and then we'll share our food photos, tips and experiences over chat."





Mardelyn and best friends Source: Mardelyn Maranan





The unique in the usual

The weekly baking sessions furthered Mardelyn's skills and confidence in the kitchen.





"Someone on a Facebook group asked if anyone was selling bibingkang malagkit [glutinous rice cake topped with sweetened coconut milk]. I mustered up the courage and replied that I did. Before that, I never baked for anyone but my friends before."





Bibingkang malagkit Source: Mardelyn Maranan





That first stint led Mardelyn to sell kakanin under Madz Mara 1105 Kitchen . The name is based on her own nickname and the unit number of her old flat where she learned how to bake.





"I've been focusing on making familiar kakanin, but I add my unique touch to them.





"Like with biko [coconut pandan rice topped with coconut caramel sauce], I decided to create ube [purple yam] biko and I thought a yema [made of egg yolks, sugar and milk] custard topping would complement it really well.





Ube biko [left] and bibingka [right] Source: Mardelyn Maranan





"I make bibingka [rice cake typically served during the holidays] so I thought of doing research on puto bumbong [popular Christmas purple rice cake steamed in metal or bamboo tubes]...but ingredients for it are hard to come by here. I wanted it to be authentic because I knew that I'd be disappointed myself if it wasn't."





Instead of creating puto bumbong, Mardelyn opted to revamp another kakanin to make it look like the cherished Christmas snack.





"I decided to make c heesy ube palitaw de yema . Palitaw [flat sweet sticky rice cake] is kind of like a Filipino version of mochi . It's typically just white and plain. I infuse mine with ube and fill it with yema, roll it in hydrated coconut and sesame seeds. I then top it with cheddar cheese."





Cheesy ube palitaw de yema Source: Mardelyn Maranan





While Mardelyn values traditional kakanin, she says that uniqueness amidst a burgeoning niche market helps one get noticed.





"Kakanin is popular in our community. It's important to understand what Filipinos like or miss from back home, but either give your offerings a unique twist or make sure what you have is much better than others being sold."





