‘Options are limited’: Temporary visa holder struggles on the job market because of visa discrimination

- The Migrant Workers Centre report revealed widespread discrimination against workers on temporary visas.
- In addition, the report revealed that migrant workers frequently encountered exploitation and discrimination in their workplaces
- The report recommended improvements in disseminating workplace rights to address the knowledge gap in migrant communities and enhancements in job security and access to justice, compensation, and fair treatment.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
‘Limitado ang opsyon’: Temporary visa holder, hirap sa paghahanap ng trabaho dahil sa visa discrimination
06/04/202309:35
In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp.', Community Organiser of Migrant Workers Centre Florence Dato shared the details of the report that the group released entitled that highlights the job market issues and visa discrimination that migrant workers mainly temporary visa holders experiencing.
