The Benefits of Volunteering

Published 29 November 2017 at 5:14pm, updated 29 November 2017 at 5:16pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is a giving nation with almost six million people involved in volunteer work. Research shows that 96 per cent of those who donate their time for the greater good find more happiness in life. But for jobseekers struggling to find work, volunteering can often lay the foundation for future employment.

