The best way to expand business is still franchising: RK

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights

* More than 1600 franchise company, including 300 foreign, operate in the Philippines.





* "Generally, any business under the sun can be franchised" says RK, "and more than 50 percent of franchises are food-related businesses.





* The best way to grow business is through franchising because of its lower risk, using other people's money (OPM)





* In the Philippines, a minimum investment of P200,000 (or just over $5,000) can allow you to enter into a food cart business





* Franchising in the Philippines is almost unregulated while in Australia it faces lots of legal issues due to its high regulation.





* Tip for a franchisee: make sure the franchise is properly developed, and the franchise needs to have a trademark.



























