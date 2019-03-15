SBS Filipino

'The biggest issue my generation will face': students stage second strike for climate change

Climate protest

Students protest for the environment at Syntagma square in Athens Source: AAP

Published 15 March 2019 at 4:51pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 5:00pm
By Matilda Elliot
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Students across Australia unite to strike against what they see as the government's lack of action to address climate change. The nationwide protest is the second of its kind following Australian students striking in November last year.

