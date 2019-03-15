'The biggest issue my generation will face': students stage second strike for climate change
Students protest for the environment at Syntagma square in Athens Source: AAP
Published 15 March 2019
By Matilda Elliot
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Students across Australia unite to strike against what they see as the government's lack of action to address climate change. The nationwide protest is the second of its kind following Australian students striking in November last year.

