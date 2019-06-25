SBS Filipino

The Book Ninja's are back!

SBS Filipino

Book authors Ali Berg and Michelle Kalus

Ali and Michelle best friends since primary school turned professional book ninjas and co-authors Source: aliandmichelle.com/books-on-the-rail

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2019 at 11:07am, updated 22 July 2019 at 9:43am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Books on the Rail's Ali Berg and Michelle Kalus are back. After nearly a year since the booklover's favourite 'The Book Ninja' was released they are set to release their second book 'While you were reading'. The Melbourne-based bookworms return to our studio to share what it’s like to write a book, for the second time around with your best friend. They also share some of their current and all-time favourite reads. Happy reading oh, and ... listening.

Published 25 June 2019 at 11:07am, updated 22 July 2019 at 9:43am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ALSO READ

READ MORE

Books on the Rail: sharing beautiful stories



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom