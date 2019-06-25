The Book Ninja's are back!

ALSO READ
Ali and Michelle best friends since primary school turned professional book ninjas and co-authors Source: aliandmichelle.com/books-on-the-rail
Published 25 June 2019 at 11:07am, updated 22 July 2019 at 9:43am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Books on the Rail's Ali Berg and Michelle Kalus are back. After nearly a year since the booklover's favourite 'The Book Ninja' was released they are set to release their second book 'While you were reading'. The Melbourne-based bookworms return to our studio to share what it’s like to write a book, for the second time around with your best friend. They also share some of their current and all-time favourite reads. Happy reading oh, and ... listening.
