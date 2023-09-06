The closest options to a "cure" for allergies this Spring

Key Points The symptoms of Hay Fever include a runny nose, congested and itchy nose, watery eyes, and frequent sneezing. It also affects the sinuses, throat, and ears

According to Dr. Angelica Logarta-Scott, a General Practitioner who obtained specialisation in Aesthetic, Skin Cancer, and Dermoscopy Medicine. Hay Fever, more commonly known as Allergic Rhinitis, is prevalent during the spring season. This condition is caused by allergens in the environment.



Dr Angelica Logarta-Scott is an Independent Doctor at Skin Integrity Skin & Cosmetic Clinic in Terrigal NSW and a General Practitioner at Kildare Road Medical Centre in Blacktown, Sydney. Source: Dr Angelica Logarta-Scott The symptoms of hay fever include a runny nose, congested and itchy nose, watery eyes, and frequent sneezing. It also affects the sinuses, throat, and ears, and often, when it worsens, it triggers attacks in patients with asthma or bronchial asthma.





"You may have an allergy either to pollen, grass, mould, or dust mites and your body is thinking these things are bad and foreign.





Automatically your body produces antibodies that cause the symptoms. The options are to have an antihistamine to stop the histamine release and help the symptoms and a corticose steroid nasal spray."





According to Dr. Logarta-Scott, in this modern age, there are many medications and procedures that can be tried to alleviate the symptoms of hay fever, such as Allergen Immunotherapy and Hay Fever Botulinum Toxin Spray.





What is Allergen Immunotherapy?





Allergen Immunotherapy is a process wherein a regular administration of gradually increasing doses of allergen extracts is done over the course of several years. It is performed on patients through injection or tablet, sprays, or drops under the tongue (sublingual).





"For instance, if someone has disturbing symptoms of hay fever, and hindi nare-relieve ng first-line symptomatic treatment then, we can have the option for allergen immunotherapy.





If someone has an allergy to a specific type of pollen, what it does is, introduce it slowly to your body so that it will be trained and later realise that the elementor allergen is not harmful. But these process takes years (3-5 years ) depende sa pagrespond ng katawan ng tao at kung anong type of allergen Dr Logarta-Scott, added.





Patients aged 5 and older may undergo allergen immunotherapy, but it depends on the recommendation of the GP or doctor.





Allergen Immunotherapy is restricted for:



Pregnant

Serious illness

History of severe anaphylactic reaction

Autoimmune diseases/immunodeficiency syndrome

Mentally unstable/severe anxiety





What is Hay fever Botulinum Toxin Spray?





Through Hay Fever Botulinum Toxin spray or treatment, it blocks the transmission of signals in the nerve passage in the nose, triggering the onset of hay fever symptoms.





According to Dr. Logarta-Scott, not all doctors may administer this treatment, but it is a safe way to prevent hay fever symptoms for an extended period without the need for taking many medications or using sprays.





Furthermore, the process is easy and painless because it only involves using a syringe or cannula without a needle to deliver a small dose of Botulinum Toxin into the patient's nose.





"A low dose of Botulinum Toxin is sprayed through the nose and what it does, is it actually blocks the conduction of nerve signals in the nasal passage which triggers the onset of hay fever symptoms.





It works really well, it can last for 3-6 months enough time for you to get through the spring.



The single treatment can control 50 to 100 percent of the symptoms and I will start offering this treatment this spring."





Side effects of Hay fever Botulinum Toxin spray



Headache

Possible rashes in the area (nose)

Those aged 8 years and older can undergo the treatment.





As a final piece of advice from Dr. Angelica Logarta-Scott, do not ignore the symptoms of Hay Fever because they might worsen and affect a person's quality of life. You can also use a mask for protection, and most importantly, consult a doctor.



