The dangers of prescription medication

The misuse of prescribed drugs is a serious health issue.
Published 23 August 2017 at 11:51am, updated 30 August 2017 at 2:36pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
You might be surprised that the majority of overdoses in Australia are from prescription medications, not illegal drugs. Image: Pills (Getty Images)
Published 23 August 2017 at 11:51am, updated 30 August 2017 at 2:36pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share