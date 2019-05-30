The fashion angel wears Aguila

Amirikia may have been dreaming of wearing a Prada on the runway, but she takes seriously every step of the way.





Amirikia started as a gymnast at 3, and did the art for ten years, became a track athlete who represented NSW, then went into volleyball, her real passion as she admits, representing NSW for five years.





Now, the 22-year-old lady is trying a new, but more feminine court – the fashion court.





Source: Supplied by Amirikia





She will be one of the few non-Filipino-Australian models donning the collection of international awardee John Herrera in his Tuloy po Kayo Fashion Expo in Sydney.





'I’m excited to be part of the Fashion Expos considering that I am not a Filipino,” she quips.





Coming from a Persian family - Dela Amirikia does not want to be stereotyped as some typical “Muslim woman”.





A university student, the strong-willed lady is outgoing, active and ambitious.





Dela admits knowing little about the Filipino culture, but for her this is a welcome of baptism of fire.





‘I know they are hospitable. I know they are culturally diverse,” But she looks forward to learning more during the Tuloy po Kayo fashion show.





Amirikia will be wearing a dress as part of the Aguila (eagle) collection -- one of three sets of dress collection to be showcased by John Herrera. The other two are Armada and Sueño.





Source: Supplied by Dela Amirikia





Will she soar in her Aguila dress?



























