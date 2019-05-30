The fashion angel wears Aguila

SBS Filipino

Model Dela Amirikia

Source: Selfie by Dela Amirikia

Published 30 May 2019 at 10:14am, updated 6 June 2019 at 4:34pm
Source: SBS
Dela Amirikia looks like the Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway who became an overnight sensation, alongside veteran Meryl Streep, in the highly successful comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada.

Source: SBS
Amirikia may have been dreaming of  wearing a Prada on the runway, but she takes seriously every step of the way.

Amirikia started as a gymnast at 3, and did the art for ten years,  became a track athlete who represented NSW,   then went into volleyball, her real passion as she admits, representing NSW for five years.

Now,  the 22-year-old lady is trying a  new,  but more feminine court  – the fashion court.

Model Dela Amirikia, second from left
Source: Supplied by Amirikia


She will be one of the few non-Filipino-Australian models donning the collection of international awardee John Herrera in his Tuloy po Kayo Fashion Expo in Sydney.

'I’m excited to be part of  the Fashion Expos considering that I am not a Filipino,” she quips.

Coming from a Persian family  - Dela Amirikia does not want to be stereotyped as some typical “Muslim woman”.

A university student, the strong-willed lady is outgoing, active and  ambitious.

Dela admits knowing little about the Filipino culture, but for her this is a welcome of baptism of fire.

 ‘I know they are hospitable. I know they are culturally diverse,”  But she looks forward to learning more during the Tuloy po Kayo fashion show.

Amirikia will be wearing a dress as part of the Aguila (eagle) collection -- one of three sets of dress collection to be showcased by John Herrera.  The other two are Armada and Sueño.

Dela Amirikia
Source: Supplied by Dela Amirikia


 Will she soar in her Aguila dress?

 

 

 

 

